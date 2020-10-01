Special event set for this weekend on Tybee Island, modified to follow health guidelines

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Since March, many annual events on Tybee Island have been canceled due to the pandemic. However, that will change this weekend as the first special event will be held.
Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says over the last few months the city has always been open to events, but the organizers must be able to modify it enough so that it’s safe for people who attend.
The city says event organizers must state how they’re going to follow the executive orders and safety protocols.
This weekend is the 11th year for the Tybee I.C.E. Classic Car Show. Organizer, Steven Kanner says they got approval for the event just four weeks ago.
Donated items including hand sanitizer and masks will be handed out at the event and social distancing will be done as much as possible. The event raises money for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
Kanner’s hopeful this event will encourage more on the island.
“I’m grateful that they’re allowing us to do it. I hope the community embraces it and is not afraid to come out. We’ll be back next year too it’s not going away, so big or small I’m excited to do this. I do hope that it opens up things, you know, for other events,” Kanner said.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Tybee. The city says they do anticipate other modified events this month for Halloween.
