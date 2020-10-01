9th Annual Ambucs Bowlapalooza kicks off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ninth Annual Ambucs Bowlapalooza kicked off Thursday night at The Landings.
Each year Savannah Ambucs pulls together a roster of “celebrity bowlers” to raise money for those facing mobility and independence challenges in our community.
This year’s fundraiser is changing to fit health and safety guidelines. The Ambucs say it will be more of a fundraiser with bowlers still showing off their skills.
WTOC’s very own Amanda Aguilar will hit the lanes this year. She says she’s proud to work with Savannah Ambucs.
