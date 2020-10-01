Thursday: Chilly start, warmer afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are quite cool this morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s with a light breeze.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon and peaks in the upper 70s and lower 80s by mid-afternoon. A couple spots may get to 83°, or so.
Humidity remains low and the forecast dry and mostly sunny today. The temperature remains seasonably cool in the morning and mild to warm in the afternoon with low humidity through Saturday. In fact a second cold front slides through Friday; delivering a very cool Saturday morning.
Scattered coastal showers are possible Sunday as moisture shifts north through the Florida Peninsula. The chance of rain has been bumped up just a smidge from yesterday’s forecast.
We’ll be watching the tropics next week.
TROPICS -
The tropical Atlantic is pretty quiet at the moment. But, we’re watching the western Caribbean - especially later this work-week and into the weekend as an area of lower pressure and general storminess is forecast to organize. A tropical system may organize there and move slowly west-northwest by this weekend. There is a 70% chance of that happening with one tropical wave and a 20% chance with another. These chances may keep going up. Where it goes from there and what it becomes is unknown. But, direct local impacts remain unlikely. More likely, a westward movement into the southern Gulf or impact to southern Florida are more possible. We’ll keep you updated.
