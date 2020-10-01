Transition program helping veterans become business owners

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Those in the military can struggle when going back to civilian life.
The U.S. Army hopes to make it easier with a transition program, required for every service member who leaves.
“We started off homebrewing because it was our hobby.”
Once a hobby, now a passion for Fort Stewart veterans, Kristen and Jeremy Boucher.
“It was something we wanted to do together.”
Together, they recently opened Split Fin Brewing in Midway after both retiring from the military.
“Using what you’ve learned in the military - your leadership abilities, your ability to deal with a diverse population," said Dr. Kristen Boucher.
Owning and operating a business is no easy task, but the Bouchers say it was possible due to Fort Stewart’s Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program, a resource to help transition back to civilian life.
“We’re here to bridge that gap to develop and understand the resources required, as well as to hone in the skills that’s needed to make the transition,” said Transition Service Manager Patrick Bean.
Kristin and Jeremy attended classes, had a mentorship and internship, setting them up for success.
“Understand all the processes, that there’s more than just brewing beer involved," said Jeremy Boucher.
The program also emphasizes taking advantage of the GI bill, which both used to receive their Master’s degree.
“They encourage you to use all the opportunities that you have available.”
Allowing the Bouchers to see their future as a glass more than half-filled.
