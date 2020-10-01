Tybee Island leaders encouraging residents to fill out 2020 Census

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There are just a few days left for people to fill out the 2020 Census.
City of Tybee leaders say they’ve had an extremely low response rate so far and encourage residents to not forget.
The city says it’s making their final plea to the residents to fill out the census. Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day people can do so.
City Manager Shawn Gillen says Tybee tends to always have a lower number of responses compared to the rest of Chatham County. Gillen says doing so is extremely important so the city can afford the many amenities people enjoy on the island.
“If you can it’ll help us out to do projects in the future, which are critically important. You’re looking at beach renourishment, crossovers, parks and all the construction and wonderful things we’ve been able to do,” Gillen said.
Filling out the census accounts for federal, state, and local funding cities get. For instance, SPLOST dollars. SPLOST, Gillen says is used for capital projects.
“We don’t get our share unless our population is up. We want to make sure that people are registering and writing down Tybee as their place of residence,” Gillen said.
For folks who have a second home on Tybee, Gillen says they can declare it as their residence. However, only one home can be counted. Resident Elaine McGruder says she filled her census because of what it means for her community.
“Tybee needs help with some things like the highway, resurfacing, water and we want to get our share,” McGruder said.
The city says they have been putting out many reminders to the residents hoping people realize the census drives a lot of policy.
“If you want FEMA or anybody else to pay attention to the flooding that happens sometimes, you need to go ahead and register for the census,” McGruder said.
“We don’t want to be undercounted. We want to make sure everybody’s out there filling out the census and make sure that our number stays up,” Gillen said.
