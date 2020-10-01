UofSC president says tuition will not go up next school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen’s first “State of the University” address Wednesday, he outlined his plan for the school’s future.
The big headline from his speech was that tuition will not go up for the 2021-22 school year.
Caslen said the tuition freeze is meant “to lessen the financial burden on families and to make attending the state’s flagship a reality for more state residents.”
Wednesday was the first State of the University address for Caslen since he became president in July 2019.
One topic that could not be avoided -- COVID-19.
“The very fact that our campus is open and has remained open; the fact that we are delivering education to more than 35,000 students using flexible modalities; and the fact that we are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and taking care of each other; it’s clear to me that the University of South Carolina is demonstrating what it means to be the state’s flagship institution of higher education,” Caslen said.
The university president also talked about his strategic plan, For South Carolina: A Path to Excellence, which the Board of Trustees approved over the summer.
UofSC officials shared the following highlights of the plan:
- "Enhancing diversity among students, faculty and staff while continuing to make campus a welcoming environment for all;
- working to make college more affordable and offering new innovative degree programs for non-traditional students. UofSC has not raised tuition on the Columbia campus since 2019 when it increased by 0.6 percent;
- continuing to build of record-setting external funding ($279.5 million in SFY 2020) while building on existing corporate research partnerships;
- improving the university’s physical and technology infrastructure to better serve the needs of future students."
