WIS to host U.S. Senate debate between Graham, Harrison

WIS to host U.S. Senate debate between Graham, Harrison
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will participate in three debates in October ahead of Election Day. (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 14, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 11:32 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first debate between U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison will take place on October 3.

The event will take place at the historic Chappelle Auditorium on the campus of Allen University in Columbia at 8 p.m.

The debate, which will be hosted by WIS along with our parent company Gray Television and The State Newspaper, will be the first of three held in October between the two candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat. The second will take place on Oct. 12 in Spartanburg and the final debate will happen on Oct. 21 in Columbia.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.