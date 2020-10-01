WTOC takes Best of the Best 2021 honors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to announce that Anchor Dawn Baker is the winner of “People and Faces: TV Personality” in Savannah Morning News’ Best of the Best Coastal Empire 2021 viewer poll! Meteorologist Jamie Ertle is a runner up this year.

WTOC Anchor Dawn Baker (john alexander | WTOC)

In 2020, Meteorologist Jamie Ertle was the winner of “People and Faces: TV Personality” in Savannah Morning News’ Best of the Best Coastal Empire viewer poll. Anchors Mike Cihla and Dawn Baker were finalists, making it a clean sweep for WTOC in the category.

WTOC Meteorologist Jamie Ertle (John Alexander | WTOC)

Best of the Best Coastal Empire is an annual viewer poll that celebrates and recognizes the best our community has to offer. Individuals make nominations in categories including retail, dining, personal services, education, people and more. Businesses and people in Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham counties are eligible for Best of the Best nominations.

