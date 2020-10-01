WTOC takes Best of the Best 2020 honors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to announce that meteorologist Jamie Ertle is the winner of “People and Faces: TV Personality” in Savannah Morning News' Best of the Best Coastal Empire 2020 viewer poll!
Anchors Mike Cihla and Dawn Baker are finalists, making it a clean sweep for WTOC in the category.
Best of the Best Coastal Empire is an annual viewer poll that celebrates and recognizes the best our community has to offer. Individuals make nominations in categories including retail, dining, personal services, education, people and more. Businesses and people in Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham counties are eligible for Best of the Best nominations.
