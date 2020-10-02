Chatham Co. Board of Elections expecting large voter turnout on Nov. 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is quickly approaching.
If you plan on voting in-person on November 3, the Board of Elections office wants to remind voters to be patient, as they are expecting a large turnout.
Georgia voters can expect long lines come November 3 because the ballot is so long - two pages long. Not only are you voting for the U.S. President, there are also local, state, and federal races, as well as constitutional amendments.
The chair of Chatham County Board of Elections recommends all registered voters to look at and print out their sample ballot on the My Voter Page, found on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
This way you can see the candidates and ballot questions ahead of time. It’s important to note that what’s on your ballot could be different than your friend or co-worker.
Chairman Tom Mahoney says, just in Chatham County, there are more than 20 different ballots, even more of a reason to be prepared and informed before hitting the polls.
“The down-ballot items, like very important Senate races and other important races, local races, and like I said those amendments and referendums. They might not know off the top of their head if they haven’t prepared," said Mahoney.
What’s also helpful about this sample ballot is you can mark who you’re voting for and the Board of Elections says you can bring it with you on Election Day to the polls to help you get in and out faster.
