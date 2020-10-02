Ga. creates human trafficking hotline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just days ago, First Lady Kemp and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s Georgia Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking announced the creation of a state-wide human trafficking hotline.
The Governor’s Office says the hotline is available to answer questions, receive timely assistance and provide information to law enforcement.
The hotline will also connect those who need help or make a report.
The organization Savannah Working Against Human Trafficking says about 5,000 children in the state are at risk of becoming victims of sex trafficking.
One of the board members says this hotline came out at a perfect time.
“We know that it occurs everywhere. It occurs in all 50 states. Another fairly large hub for trafficking right here in our own state of Georgia is Savannah. So this hotline will help put people in touch with needed services," said Dr. Karen Lambie.
Any Georgian with information or suspicions of human trafficking should call the statewide hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA (1-866-363-4842). Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls, according to the Governor’s Office.
