How absentee ballots are counted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Board of Registrars expects a lot of absentee ballots this November.
We wanted to know how the office is making sure your ballot is secured and counted.
There are several steps Board of Registrars workers take to ensure your vote gets counted and it starts right when you mail in or drop off your absentee ballot.
Board of Registrars workers check the ballot drop box one to two times a day, locking it after they retrieve the ballots. Those ballots are then counted and logged.
From there, workers go through each ballot to verify the voter’s signature by looking at the stroke of each letter.
Board of Registrars Chairperson Colin McRae says workers can compare the signature to several documents in the system.
“Every time that you register or update your address, or anytime you submit a request or even sign your name at the election precinct," said McRae.
If the worker can’t verify the signature or there’s no signature, it goes up the chain of command until it can get verified. McRae says the voter will also be notified to solve the issue.
“I want to emphasize that to those who maybe concerned about the security of this process.”
Once a signature is verified, the ballot will essentially get accepted and logged into the system.
The ballot is then sorted by district, then sealed in a container.
McRae says on October 19, the Board of Registrars will take those ballots across the hall to Board of Elections where they scan it into the ballot system, which is why they suggest voters to send in their absentee ballots as soon as possible.
“We can get that process started prior to Election Day to avoid many of that concern about the tallying of the election results taking longer and longer.”
Only on Election Day, can they start tallying the votes.
As of right now, by law, mail-in ballots have to be postmarked by Election Day and received within three days of Election Day in order to be counted.
