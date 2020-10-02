Interim Savannah city manager to resign on Nov. 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The current interim Savannah city manager will resign on Nov. 2.
Interim City Manager Pat Monahan notified council on Friday, Oct. 2 of his decision via letter.
In his resignation letter, Monahan pointed out he left retirement to serve the City in an interim role with the intent of serving 10 months, extending it to 12 months, now seeing his service extend all the way to 18 months as Council still has yet to name his replacement.
Mayor Johnson says Monahan is the consummate public official, pointing out he’s known and worked with Monahan for years and that he has nothing but respect for him.
“He has shown true commitment to our community. He was certainly making much more in his consulting businesses with a whole lot less headache. And so although he, you know, I agree at some point you give all you can for God and country, you have to give some for yourself and for his family," said Mayor Johnson.
You can read the letter below:
