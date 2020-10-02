Jamie’s First Weekend of October Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a relatively cool day across the viewing area with highs about seven degrees below normal, which is 82°. High pressure building in from Canada will keep us dry and mostly sunny through Saturday until a coastal trough creeps in from the Atlantic.
Tonight: quiet and calm with a nearly full Harvest moon to light the skies and Mars shining bright as well.
Daybreak Saturday: some of us west of I-95 will dip to about 50° perhaps even 49° with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s except for the immediate coast that will struggle to breach 70 by the late afternoon.
Daybreak Sunday: cloudier and a little warmer about 60° with moisture trying to stream in from the east. High pressure will most likely keep everyone dry but cloudy in the afternoon from I-95 west with the greatest chance of showers along the coast making their way to Savannah, Richmond Hill, Bluffton, Darien, etc. Highs will be in the low 70s with a few cities reaching the middle 70s.
Dry high pressure is expected to persist for much of next week with temperatures below normal to start the week then a slow steady climb back to the middle 80s for highs.
TRACKING THE TROPICS:
- Tropical Depression 25 is expected to move northwestward. This would take the center near or over the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula. After about 48 hours, the steering currents are not well-defined and there is considerable spread in the track models. At this time, it appears the cyclone should move slowly westward over the latter part of the forecast period in response to weak ridging over the north-central Gulf of Mexico.
- A tropical wave is producing widespread cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms over the eastern Caribbean Sea, with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds affecting portions of the ABC Islands, the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form next week while the system moves westward or west-northwestward at about 15 mph across the central and western Caribbean Sea. It’s got a 10% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance in the next five days.
