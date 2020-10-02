Jamie’s First Weekend of October Forecast

Daybreak Sunday: cloudier and a little warmer about 60° with moisture trying to stream in from the east. High pressure will most likely keep everyone dry but cloudy in the afternoon from I-95 west with the greatest chance of showers along the coast making their way to Savannah, Richmond Hill, Bluffton, Darien, etc. Highs will be in the low 70s with a few cities reaching the middle 70s.