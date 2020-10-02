‘Margie’s Army’ getting the word out about Breast Cancer Awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Margie Singleton was diagnosed with breast cancer two and a half years ago after a mammogram had missed a tumor due to dense breast tissue.
It was an ultrasound that eventually found the tumor. As someone who worked in the health care industry, Singleton knew there were a lot more women who might not know about the issue of mammograms not finding cancer due to dense breast tissue.
WTOC was able to talk with Singleton about how things progressed in her fight to get the word out.
