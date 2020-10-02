Montgomery Co. superintendent gives update on school year, COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Montgomery County Schools are looking back over the last nine weeks pleased with how well school has gone so far.
Superintendent Hugh Kight says nearly 300 students out of the Montgomery County School system started out the year virtually. Now, more than 150 of them are back in the classroom.
Montgomery County Schools are already coming up on nine weeks since they started this school year. Since the beginning of the year, Superintendent Hugh Kight says their COVID-19 cases and exposures have varied a lot.
“The first week and a half we had no cases. I said, ‘this is going to be an easy year!’ Then about two and a half weeks into it that’s when it started. Our quarantine numbers were around 60 to 80, but since that time, the last several weeks, we’ve gone down tremendously," said Kight.
Kight says for about three of those weeks there were no cases at all.
“We’re learning as we go, and I really feel good about where we are right now.”
At the beginning of the year, Kight says more than 280 of their roughly 900 students were virtual. Since then, he says, about 35 percent of them are back in school.
“It’s been one of the smoothest starts we’ve ever had. Before we started, you know, you’d hear a lot of things about the children would not wear their mask and they wouldn’t socially distance, but they are," said Montgomery County Elementary School Principal Beverly Faircloth.
Montgomery County Elementary School Principal Beverly Faircloth says the students and staff have adapted extremely well.
“Everybody has been a trooper and it went off without a hitch.”
Since the beginning of the school year, Faircloth says they have made some slight changes for the increased safety of the students and faculty.
“Making sure that we instituted some seating charts so no matter where they go, they’re sitting by the same students. So, if something were to come up then much fewer students would have to be quarantined.”
Kight says they’ve stuck with the same safety protocols since the beginning of the year and they will continue to do so. The hope is that by the next nine weeks all the students will be back in the classroom.
