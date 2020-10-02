SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Savannah’s Center for Domestic Violence Services, SAFE Shelter, had more than 1,300 survivors of domestic abuse last year.
The Executive Director of SAFE Shelter says they use the month of October to not only talk about domestic violence, but to also spread the word about their services.
“Last year we saw 1,332 victims but there are more who either haven’t heard of us or don’t know what to do," said Executive Director Cheryl Branch. "So it’s a daily battle sort of for us to try to get the word out to all of the municipalities and to everywhere.”
Branch says when the pandemic began their numbers were low. But now, the shelter is completely full. She says the pandemic has created an ideal circumstance for an abuser.
“Especially during the quarantine both people were home, didn’t have their jobs, or they were working from home. And that’s the perfect thing abusers isolate and for a lot of victims, probably most victims, their job was there one source of freedom during the day.”
She says a majority of reported cases have female victims and male abusers. However, cases of abuse against men are an under reported crime. Branch says some signs to look for are a change in personality, withdrawal and a controlling partner.
"Some of the worst cases, there are no obvious injuries. It’s mental,. It’s emotional abuse. It sometimes at any given time... that just explodes into a violent episode. And since no one knows when that’s going to happen, the safest thing to do is to get out soon as you can.”
SAFE Shelter can be reached 24 hours a day. Branch says even though the shelter is full, they’d never turn away someone in need.
Branch says their Giving Gala Fundraiser has been postponed. However‚ she also says Monday morning at 9 a.m. they’ll be out tying purple ribbons on trees at Forsyth Park to raise awareness of domestic violence.
