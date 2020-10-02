Opening weekend for Holiday Farm’s pumpkin patch

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Holiday Farms and their “Great Pumpkin Patch” opened for the season Friday Morning.
School children and their families pick out pumpkins, play games and watch pig races.
Visitors can also go on a hay ride, visit the farmyard zoo or even learn about cow milking.
"Most people from an hour or two away could easily drive over and make a whole day of it. Bring the whole family, there’s something for every age to do. If there are older people that just want to sit and watch, our swings are always full of people just watching. Anyone can come and have a great day, " said Mitzi Cramer, Owner.
The Cramer family has been hosting their fall festival in Ridgeland for the past thirteen years.
This year more than ever, the Cramers hope they can provide a relaxing environment for their community.
“There’s so much pressure going on. With the upcoming election, politics and things happening in school. We have a place that is outside, not inside. We feel like not only has it always been that way, but you have a place you can come to and maybe relax for a few hours, a day or a couple days,” said owner Tim Cramer.
Holiday Farms is open to the public on Thursdays - Saturdays from 9AM - 6 PM
Sundays 12PM - 6PM
Mondays - Wednesdays are just for schools.
Holiday Farms is open through Halloween. For more information, click here.
