Prize patrol surprises virtual learners at Building Bridges Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While some are focused on Savannah-Chatham’s return to in-person learning next week, others are continuing with virtual learning.
One school has taken time this year to celebrate their students who are working extra hard to keep up despite the challenges.
This isn’t the start of a typical school day for Building Bridges Academy High School staff. They hit the road, stop at Little Ceaser’s and they are off for a surprise visit. This is their Prize Patrol. Every week they make house calls to students who go above and beyond while virtual learning.
“We are so proud of you. I mean you are continuing to make good grades, your attending all your classes online and you’re working almost full-time right? So that is amazing!”
It’s a simple idea, that says a lot to their students.
“Since I was little, I’ve always done what I was supposed to do like my schoolwork and like you always get recognized, but like not as much as like this, you know. This doesn’t really happen all the time so I’m kind of grateful for that opportunity,” junior Danny Marroquin said.
The idea came to Kerry Coursey. She’s in her first year as the center leader at Building Bridges Academy.
With the help of community donations, staff suggestions and student hard-work prize patrol became a reality and helped her meet students for the first time.
“Just being able to see the excitement on their face, the appreciation and for them to know that we recognize and acknowledge the hard work that they are doing, they are doing from home. You know it’s a very different world for everybody and we’re just really proud of those that are working hard,” Coursey said.
To be eligible, staff looks at grades, attendance, teacher recommendations and more. They pick a few students a week and give them an “extra most bestest” surprise for their hard work while virtual learning.
“It just shows me that they, like they see me. But I also know I got to keep going myself because I just got to finish school,” sophomore Jakalyn Mayaor said.
Students say this small gesture helps put a pep in their step to push on.
“It makes me feel good.”
Building Bridges students aren’t expected back in the classroom just yet, so leaders say prize patrol will continue on the road.
