Savannah-Chatham’s hybrid learning model begins Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting next week, 900 teachers and more than 3,000 students will return for face-to-face learning
Some Savannah-Chatham students will return to their classrooms two days a week starting on Monday, Oct. 5. But because it’s a hybrid plan, others won’t get their first day back until Thursday, Oct. 8.
It will work like this. Cohort A students will attend class Monday and Tuesday while Cohort B will show up to their school on Thursday and Friday. The remaining days will be virtual learning with buildings closed on Wednesdays for cleaning.
The district is not providing transportation but to their least independent learners who were identified.
When students return, they will be wearing age appropriate facial coverings, be screened for COVID-19, and kept socially distanced.
District officials say the school day will look different for safety of those who do return and their first day will focus on that.
“Part of Monday will be spent making sure that we orientate our students to being in the learning environment. While we are sending orientation and videos to parents, face-to-face we will be orientating students as well so that a part of the day will be spent doing that so that they can get accustomed to the new practices and procedures. They will continue to work in the classes that they are in now, we just want parents to understand that we will be taking a portion of those days,” Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools Bernadette Ball-Oliver said.
Families should have been notified of their child’s placement directly by their school. Officials say they did have to create waitlists based off registration timestamps, but as of Thursday, did not know how many students are on them in total as each building was different given their staff and capacity.
