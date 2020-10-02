State school board rejects plan to value exams close to zero

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Board of Education is balking at a plan to make standardized tests statistically meaningless for public high school students this year.
State Superintendent Richard Woods had wanted to cut the amount that exams count for a student’s grade from 20% to almost zero. Board members rejected that plan Thursday, instead agreeing to seek public comment on making the exams at the end of four courses count for 10%.
The proposal will go out for public comment and board members will decide after at least 30 days.
The debate shows many board members disagree with Woods' push to dismantle Georgia’s system of grading students, schools and teachers.
