Stunning Fall Friday is in the forecast!

The Gulf of Mexico and open Atlantic are pretty quiet at the moment. But, we’re watching the Caribbean - especially this weekend, into next week. Two tropical systems may organize and move slowly west-northwest. There is an 80% chance of development with a tropical wave in the western Caribbean and a 30% chance with another tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. These chances may keep going up. Where it goes from there and what it becomes is unknown. But, direct local impacts remain unlikely. More likely, a westward movement into the southern Gulf or impact to southern Florida are more possible. We’ll keep you updated.