Stunning Fall Friday is in the forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are quite cool this morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s with a light breeze.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the low to mid 70s by noon and peaks in the mid and upper 70s by mid-afternoon. A couple spots may peak at 80°, or so. Humidity remains low and the forecast dry and mostly sunny today.
The weather pattern produces seasonably cool morning temperatures and mild to warm afternoons with low humidity through Saturday. Though, you’ll notice more clouds around Saturday and some coastal showers are possible Sunday as moisture shifts north through the Florida Peninsula.
Sunday’s chance of rain has been bumped up just a smidge from yesterday’s forecast.
TROPICS -
The Gulf of Mexico and open Atlantic are pretty quiet at the moment. But, we’re watching the Caribbean - especially this weekend, into next week. Two tropical systems may organize and move slowly west-northwest. There is an 80% chance of development with a tropical wave in the western Caribbean and a 30% chance with another tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean. These chances may keep going up. Where it goes from there and what it becomes is unknown. But, direct local impacts remain unlikely. More likely, a westward movement into the southern Gulf or impact to southern Florida are more possible. We’ll keep you updated.
Have a great day,
Cutter
