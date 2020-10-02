Toombs Co. students eight weeks into in-person learning

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Toombs County schools have been back learning for the last eight weeks.
At first, leaders say it was nerve-racking to start the school year because they didn’t know what to expect, but the Toombs County superintendent says they’ve had great success so far.
Over the last eight weeks, students and staff have dealt with many changes including new guidelines and safety protocols to follow. However, Superintendent Barry Waller says the staff and students have done a great job.
As they head into their fall break next week, Waller says the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures has been relatively low in the school system. Waller also says they’ve had more students return to in-person learning and their overall face-to-face enrollment has gone up with new kids moving into the school system.
“The decision to start school or not to start school, the decision to start school virtually or offer the hybrid model. I feel like we made the right decision and looking at the numbers, we’re not here touting anything, we are excited that we feel like we made the right decision with things,” Waller said.
The school has made some slight adjustments, such as elementary students eating lunch in the cafeteria again. Other than this, Waller says all their initial safety guidelines are still in place.
