'Debt paid’: Savannah conference offers support to former felons

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Individuals with a criminal history face many challenges when reintegrating into society. A free conference was held on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus to offer them support.
The conference’s speakers included former convicts who are now entrepreneurs and lawmakers.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter also spoke at the event.
Criminal justice professor Maxine Bryant, who coordinated the event, says the goal is to give ex-felons hope that they are capable of succeeding.
“Failure or past mistakes does not necessarily define a person, and when we realize that, that all of us have made some mistakes, then we can begin to look at people who have been caught up in the justice system differently,” Bryant said.
Bryant puts together these conferences every year in Savannah, this being the fifth one.
