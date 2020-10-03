Homicide investigation underway at apartment complex in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.
Police say patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired at The Hudson Apartments on South Main Street around 9:37 p.m. Friday.
When police arrived, they found 21-year-old A’Nayah Davis in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Davis was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Statesboro Police say Davis was not a student at Georgia Southern University.
If you have any information related to the shooting, please call 912.764.9911.
