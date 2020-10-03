Homicide investigation underway at apartment complex in Statesboro

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | October 3, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 1:58 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.

Police say patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired at The Hudson Apartments on South Main Street around 9:37 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found 21-year-old A’Nayah Davis in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Davis was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Statesboro Police say Davis was not a student at Georgia Southern University.

If you have any information related to the shooting, please call 912.764.9911.

