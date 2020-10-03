Lowcountry Down Syndrome Buddy Walk goes virtual

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) -The 15th annual Lowcountry Down Syndrome Buddy Walk kicked off Saturday morning in Guyton.
The opening ceremony would normally be held in Forsyth Park with nearly 5,000 people in attendance, but due to the pandemic, they decided to do things virtually this year.
Each group or family walked together at the same time in their own neighborhood while streaming the opening ceremony on their phones.
The Lowcountry down syndrome society president says one in 800 children have down syndrome and this is just another way to bring awareness.
“The whole idea is that we’re out there to show that my daughter is the same as anybody else’s daughter," says John Bogardus, president of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society. "That she’s part of a community and that she’s supported and that people love her and see her as a regular kid. So it’s really an awareness event, more than anything, that we have people with down syndrome and that they’re seen as any other kid out there.”
Bogardus says so far this year they’ve raised $27,000. All proceeds go toward the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society to help kids.
