Mild Sunday, warmer weather creeping in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Inland areas will remain dry overnight with lows in the upper 50s. Coastal showers are possible starting early Sunday morning. Our rain chance on Sunday is highlighted from I-95 toward the coast with most of the rain remaining offshore. Afternoon highs once again reach the lower 70s Sunday afternoon.
High pressure moves in during the early portion of the work week, with highs near 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday, along with just a slight chance of rain.
Morning temperatures return to the low to mid 60s Tuesday morning with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon.
The opportunity for wetter weather returns heading into this coming weekend due to low pressure expected in the Gulf of Mexico. It is too early for exact impacts, but rain is possible Friday into Saturday.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Gamma will continue bringing rain to Southern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula over the next few days, with no impact to us.
A low in the central Caribbean will likely move toward the south-central Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. This system has a 60% chance of development over the next 5 days and will likely become a Tropical Depression. There are a lot of unknowns with this system, but everyone along the Gulf Coast needs to make sure they are paying attention to this next potential storm. We could see rain from this system next weekend, stay tuned for updates!
There are two additional disorganized areas of showers and storms over the central Atlantic, both with just a low-end chance of development.
