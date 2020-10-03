Richmond Hill residents hold vigil for Breonna Taylor

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -A community vigil was held Saturday night in Richmond Hill to mourn and celebrate the life of Breonna Taylor.
Organizer Sharon Butts says she wanted to hold something within the community that would bring justice to the tragedy of Breonna Taylor. Butts also says she wanted to remind people that one of the ways to get justice is by voting.
Voting information was given out to all who attended. Speakers at the event say there is a need to make a change so that we can all have a better and equal life. Names of 89 women were read off throughout the event who were either killed by police or killed in police custody. Butts says everyone needs to come together to make a difference.
“It’s about all of us coming together, all of us doing the best part that we can do in order to make sure that we’re all accounted for. This is not a society where we should have only one person or only two people who say what is good for everybody.”
Butts says she wants those who have lost their lives, like Breonna Taylor, to know that their death made a change.
