Memorial service honors fallen firefighters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Savannah-Chatham Metro Area fire departments gathered Sunday to honor the courageous firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty.
This is the 35th year for the Savannah-Chatham Metro Firefighters Memorial Service.
“Every firefighter gives some," said Mayor Van Johnson. "There are some who gave all.”
Firefighters from Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty Counties placed one rose for each firefighter being remembered as the names were read aloud.
People in the community and others who currently serve watched and honored their lives as 27 roses were laid on the memorial, some laid by family members.
“To see them participate and to let them know that their loved ones aren’t forgotten, to me that means the world for us to be able to do that for them,” said Chaplain Dale Simmons.
Mayor Johnson says he and other elected officials were proud to be able to be a part of this to share their gratitude for what these firefighters sacrificed.
“It becomes really reflective. I did not know most of them, but the fact of the matter is I feel indebted to them in some way because they made our city safe,” said Mayor Johnson.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.