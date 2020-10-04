Motorcyclist lead police on high speed chase in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A motorcycle driver is in the hospital after a high-speed chase.
According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Quincy Melvin, a high-speed chase began shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday on E.B. Cooper Highway, just outside the Walthourville city limits, when a Liberty County Deputy attempted to stop the motorcyclist for not having a tag displayed.
Trooper Melvin said the driver did not stop and continued to travel in the direction towards Riceboro at speeds that reached 150mph. The motorcyclist lost control of the bike while rounding a curve traveling into the opposite lane where he drove the bike into a utility pole and was ejected into the wood line.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital .
