Quiet start to the week, slight warm up ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts off dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s inland and near 60 for the Savannah metro. We’ll warm to the lower 70s by lunchtime with highs in the upper 70s.
There’s a slight chance for isolated showers on Tuesday morning, but most of us will remain dry with highs once again in the upper 70 to about 80 degrees.
Warmer air moves in for the middle of the week with morning lows returning to the mid 60s and highs topping out in the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
Tropical moisture surges back in toward the end of the week, increasing our chance of rain Friday through the weekend.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Gamma is not expected to strengthen much, but recent data suggests it will take a norther path across the Gulf of Mexico, still over open water on Friday. If anything, this would be a rain-maker along the Gulf.
Tropical Depression Twenty-Six has developed south of Jamaica. This system will likely become Tropical Storm Delta on Monday. We will watch this system move toward the Gulf of Mexico, where it will likely become a hurricane by midweek.
There are a lot of unknowns with this system, but everyone along the Gulf Coast needs to make sure they are paying attention to this next potential storm. Early indications favor this system impacting the central Gulf Coast by the end of the week, but that is subject to change.
