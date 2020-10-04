Quiet start to the work week, but rain chance are upcoming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are some breaks in the clouds, but many of us are still seeing partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs top out in the mid 70s, but temperatures will fall back into the 60s after sunset. Most of the rain will remain offshore, but a few showers are possible this evening closer to the coast.
Monday morning starts off dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s inland and near 60 for the Savannah metro. We’ll warm to the lower 70s by lunchtime with highs in the upper 70s.
There’s a slight chance for isolated showers on Tuesday morning, but most of us will remain dry with highs once again in the upper 70 to about 80 degrees.
Warmer air moves in for the middle of the week with morning lows returning to the mid 60s and highs topping out in the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
Tropical moisture surges back in toward the end of the week, increasing our chance of rain Friday through the weekend.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Gamma will continue bringing rain to Southern Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula over the next few days, with no impact to us.
A low in the central Caribbean will move toward the south-central Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. This system has an 80% chance of development over the next two days and will likely become a Tropical Depression. If this becomes a Tropical Storm, its name will be “Delta”.
There are a lot of unknowns with this system, but everyone along the Gulf Coast needs to make sure they are paying attention to this next potential storm. Early indications favor this system impacting the central Gulf Coast by the end of the week, but that is subject to change.
There are two additional disorganized areas of showers and storms over the central Atlantic, both with just a low-end chance of development. These will not impact our area.
