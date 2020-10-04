VA Caregiver Support Program expands eligibility to Veterans of all eras

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has announced the expansion of the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) to all eras.
Expansion rolls out in two phases. It began October 1, 2020, with eligible Veterans who served on or before May 7, 1975. Phase two, beginning October 1, 2022, will include eligible Veterans who served between May 7, 1975, and September 11, 2001. PCAFC, which prior to this expansion was only available for eligible Post-9/11 Veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty, provides resources, education, support, a financial stipend, health insurance, and beneficiary travel to caregivers of eligible Veterans.
Veterans with a 70% service-connected disability who served either on or after September 11, 2001, or on or before May 7, 1975, and need caregiver support should contact their local VA caregiver support coordinator at 704-638-9000 ext. 15505 or visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov/ for more information.
