Bryan Co. Board of Education receives big donation through contest

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Board of Education received over $42,000 in donations.
The donations were all made possible by several donors.
Eleven donors helped the district secure more than $42,000 to be divided between three schools in Richmond Hill and one math teacher says the money they received all started with a contest.
The contest 7th grade Richmond Hill Middle School math teacher Jamesa Broome is talking about is called the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow.
Her students had to come up with a project that would impact the community. They came up with an app that would navigate someone who was visually impaired.
The idea landed them a spot in the state’s pool of winners. Broome says they’re thankful for the opportunity.
“It was right at $20,000 and so with that money, we were able to buy a classroom set of Samsung tablets that the students are going to be able to utilize; we got 30 of those. We got this amazing touch screen, interactive televisions that are mobile. We were also able to buy an amazing VR headset that the students are going to be able to use to do virtual tours. I would love for everybody to know that this was student-led, student-based, the students did this, the students are the ones that won the money," said Broome.
Broome says they will be involved in the contest again this year.
Also, Richmond Hill High School and Richmond Hill Elementary school received some of the financial donations.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.