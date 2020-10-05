Chatham Co. District Attorney candidates debate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In less than a month, we’ll be casting our votes in the general election.
One of the big races in Chatham County is for District Attorney. The incumbent, Meg Heap faced her challenger, Shalena Cook Jones during a forum online sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Coastal GA and Forever Tybee.
You can watch the entire the debate on the League of Women Voters of Coastal GA Facebook page. Tuesday night, you can watch the candidates for Chatham County Commission Chairman beginning at 7:30pm.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.