Port Wentworth City Council will not renew contract with Chamber of Commerce

We need Mayor and Council to support our chamber and our local businesses. Instead of holding onto our tourism dollars, local leaders should be focused on ways to help make our area more attractive for visitors and residents and continue to fund our chamber’s destination marketing efforts. Our committee suggests shifting focus to beautifying Highway 21 and Exit 109 and considering the programs that our chamber has proposed to the city. These include retail recruitment and working collaboratively to draw new investment to Port Wentworth. We are the very first exit in Georgia off I-95 and we have an opportunity to draw visitors to our city first. Advertising and marketing can only go so far.