City of Vidalia showcases city services in ‘Georgia Cities Week’

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) -The City of Vidalia is celebrating “Georgia Cities Week” by showcasing the many services the city provides for its community. The city is holding various virtual events and demonstrations that will help the community understand how the city operates.
This year’s theme is “Building the 2020 Vision.” The City of Vidalia is doing just that by showcasing the various city departments and what they provide. The week includes virtual demonstrations from the fire department, trivia, ride-a-longs, tours, a meet the council members segment, and more.
The Georgia Municipal Association has this every year for cities across the state to have the chance to build relationships with the community. City Manager Nick Overstreet says it’s a great opportunity to get involved in.
“It’s our opportunity to tell our own story," Overstreet said. "We don’t have that opportunity very often, so this is one of the ways that GMA is trying to get us to do that and we are so excited about participating in Georgia’s Cities Week.”
On Saturday, as part of Georgia’s Cities Week, there will be a free showing of Hocus Pocus at the Pal Theater at 5pm.
