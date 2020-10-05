Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-5-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate inland areas of the southeast through Thursday. A coastal trough will bring a chance for showers Tuesday. A cold front will push in Thursday . The remnants of Delta may impact the area Friday or Saturday. Right now the best chance for rain will be west of our area. Another cold front moves through Sunday.
There are two areas too watch in the tropics. Tropical Storm Gamma is just north of the Yucatán Peninsula. Gamma is forecast to move to the southwest and weaken over the Yucatan by Wednesday. Tropical Storm Delta is located southwest of Jamaica. Delta is forecast to become a hurricane and move in to the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. Landfall is expected Friday along the central Gulf coast as a hurricane.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 70s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows near 70.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs near 80.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
