Distracted driving operation held Monday afternoon in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety held a distracted driving enforcement operation on Monday.
State troopers and other local agencies such as the Effingham County Sherriff’s Office and the Pooler Police Department were on scene conducting the operation.
Lt. Victor Tyson with Pooler Police said one of Monday’s goals was to look for people who were distracted and not paying attention behind the wheel.
“Well, the primary goal is to get people to pay attention. You know, we don’t want to write a whole bunch of tickets. We prefer not to do that. We’d rather people pay attention and observe us in front of them while they’re operating a motor vehicle, that way they’re not getting into crashes and they’re getting home safe,” Lt. Tyson said.
Lt. Tyson said the inspiration behind the operation was the kickoff Distracted Driving Enforcement Week. It was moved from earlier in the year due to the pandemic.
