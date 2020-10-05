Exchange Club of Savannah honors local heroes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah honored some local heroes Monday.
They named the 2020 Firefighter and EMT’s of the year during an awards ceremony.
Firefighter of the Year, Wesley Witbeck of Chatham Emergency Services, says the award is the result of a real team effort.
“It means a lot, but it’s again, it’s a group effort, that we all have to protect each other. When things go bad, we’re the first ones that get called,” said Witbeck.
The Exchange Club also honored the 2020 EMT, Rookie, and Volunteer of the year at Monday’s event.
