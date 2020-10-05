First day of in-person classes for Beaufort Co. students

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Students in Beaufort County are back in actual school buildings after ending last school year and starting this school year online.
For many students, it was the first time stepping in the classroom since March 13.
“The whole experience, while it is unusual circumstances, it’s such a step in a positive direction,” said Brenda Blue at Pritchardville Elementary.
“I think they are really excited to be back,” said first-grade teacher Immie Powell.
Beaufort County moved to an A/B block schedule, half the students learning in person attend school Monday Tuesday, the other, Thursday Friday.
“Right now, as you can see, I only have five kids," says Powell. "It’s a little bit different but the kids zoom in. If they are home virtually. We have already had a couple of times when they have come in. And because, like I said, they are OK. They are just excited to be here.”
The principal at Pritchardville Elementary School says the biggest challenge will be forming those bonds
“I think for us, just focusing on those connections," said Blue. "And making sure we are utilizing our time with our students to reconnect.”
Teachers say the education is the same- it’s just the experience that’s changed.
“It’s just different," says Powell. "So, just to just being different. But for the most part, the kids that are at home or doing the same work that the kids here are doing. It just may look a little different.”
The district says they feel comfortable sending students back to school because they have such a rigid plan just in case there is an exposure or a positive case of COVID-19.
