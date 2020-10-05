Five Spice Short Ribs & Scallion Rice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chef Darin Sehnert with Chef Darin’s Kitchen Table shows us how to make Spiced Asian-style Short Ribs with scallion rice.
A note from Chef Darin: “The key is cooking them in a pressure cooker to tenderize the meat in a short time frame. In less than an hour you’ll have amazingly delicious tender short ribs. If you don’t have a pressure cooker, they can be braised in the oven but will need to cook about 2 hours in a tightly covered pan at 350 degrees.”
Ingredients (Yields four servings):
- 2 ½ lbs. Flanken-style short ribs
- Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon Chinese five-spice powder
- 1 tablespoon Olive oil
- 1 cup Chicken stock
- ½ cup Dry sherry
- 1 tablespoon Soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon Fish sauce
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoons Chili-garlic sauce
- 1 tablespoon Finely chopped fresh ginger
- 1 teaspoon Chinese Five-Spice powder
- 1 Yellow onion, julienne-sliced
- 1/3 cup Orange juice
- Cornstarch and cold water (for thickening)
- 4 Green onions, sliced crosswise
Directions:
- Lay short ribs out on a plate or baking sheet and season both sides with kosher salt, freshly ground black pepper, and one tablespoon Chinese five-spice powder. Rub seasonings into meat.
- Place a pressure cooker pot on the stove over high heat until heat can be felt radiating from the surface of the pan with your hand is held about six inches above the bottom. Add the olive oil and tilt to coat the bottom of the pan evenly.
- Using tongs, place ribs in the pan. Cover the bottom evenly but leaving a little space between them to aid in browning. Turn down heat slightly to prevent burning, if necessary. Cook on each side until nicely browned, working in batches if necessary.
- While meat is browning, in a two cup liquid measure or in a bowl, combine together the chicken stock, sherry, soy sauce, fish sauce, Worcestershire sauce, chili-garlic sauce, ginger and remaining teaspoon of Chinese five-spice powder. Set aside until needed.
- After browning the ribs, add the sliced onions to the pan and sprinkle with a little salt and pepper to season and help soften the onions. Cook until onions begin to sweat and soften, stirring periodically.
- When onions have begun to wilt and soften, deglaze the bottom of the pan with orange juice, scraping up any cooked-on bits from the bottom.
- Return the ribs to the pan, placing them in even layers to keep them as compact as possible in order to maximize their coverage by the liquid. Pour the chicken stock mixture over the top and place lid on the pressure cooker, sealing according to the directions of your cooker. Following the directions of your cooker, cook at high pressure for 20-25 minutes. Thinner ribs should be fine for 20 minutes, thicker ribs can use 25 minutes.
- When cooking time is up, use natural pressure release before opening the cooker.
- When pressure has been released, remove the lid and remove ribs from the pan to a plate. Tilt the pan to one side to concentrate the cooking liquid and using a spoon, skim the grease from the top and discard.
- Return the pan to medium heat and bring cooking liquid to a simmer. Stir a small amount of cornstarch into some cold water to make a consistency similar to white glue.
- Add a small amount at a time to thicken the sauce to your desired consistency. Taste and adjust seasoning before serving.
- Sprinkle the green onions on top to garnish before serving.
