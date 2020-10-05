Fresh Communities, First African Missionary Baptist Church partner for food drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fresh Communities teamed up with the first African Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah to help feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fresh Communities is traveling to different parts of Georgia to give out boxes of food coming from the Farmers to Families program. They made a stop in Savannah on Monday.
The food drive at the West Broad YMCA. The president and CEO of Fresh Communities spoke about what this means to him and why it’s important for him to do.
“It’s a mission mandate. It’s what we’re called to do. We are called to love our neighbors as ourselves. And I can’t sit down at a table and eat a meal with my family knowing that there are people who are hungry but also knowing we have the capacity and ability to help them get what they need,” Pastor Fer-Rell Malone.
Malone says he hopes they can come by at least three or four more times this month.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.