Ga. state park renamed after late Sen. Jack Hill

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Southeast Georgia lost one of its great leaders in April, when long-time State Senator Jack Hill died.
Now, his hometown and the state have a way to remember him. A state park was renamed in memory of Jack Hill. The people that attended the event ranged from local family and friends to his political colleagues from one end of Georgia to another.
Commissioner Marc Williams gave family members a replica of the sign that will welcome visitors. One by one, speakers from the Governor and Lt. Governor to fellow lawmakers spoke about how Hill served his district as Senate Appropriations chair and how he helped lead the entire state. They talked about his dedication to his community and how he worked with people on both sides of the aisle to help make Georgia better.
“Jack Hill was a great friend. But more important than that, he was a great friend to all Georgians. A gentle giant...just did so much,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said.
Family members recalled how the park served as a place he would visit often to eat a quick lunch and enjoy the peace and beauty of nature.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.