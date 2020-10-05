Georgia Southern’s Wildlife Education Center now open

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -One of the university’s biggest attractions for visitors reopened Monday after being closed for months due to COVID-19. It does reopen with some changes, including a big addition.
On a normal weekday, hundreds of school-age kids and teachers on field trips would crowd the Wildlife Education Center. This isn’t the sort of thing you want during a pandemic though. As they reopen, they’ve added some COVID-precautions to keep visitors safe. But they’ve also added a new feature to give you an even closer view of some animals.
“It was hectic, the first few weeks we were trying to reschedule schools,” said education coordinator Wayne Paulk. “Then we just had to cancel.”
They hope to be an outdoor place families can visit and feel at ease. They’ve closed the pavilion and playground, but still offer a close look at birds of all kinds. They remained closed a little longer in order to build this entryway and platform into the 1/3 acre enclosed habitat.
“We wanted to get this finished and behind us,” said executive director Steve Hein. “We think this is sort of the new focal point of the Wildlife Center overall."
Paulk says it allows people a better view of the 16 species of ducks and water fowl, at a time when so many things can only be seen virtually.
“We knew how big it will be for visitors to see them, not on the outside, but walking in and seeing them in their domain,” said Paulk.
As for field trips and group visits, they say they’ll handle those on a case by case basis - the smaller the better.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.