Gov. Kemp stops in Richmond Hill to discuss Ga.’s pandemic progress, economic development

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stopped in Richmond Hill to discuss the state’s progress as the pandemic continues, economic development and more.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect lives and businesses across the country, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says Georgia is improving.
“Our cases continue to decline. Our hospitalizations are down 60 percent since our peak is well below 1,300 now which is great news. Our percent positive continues to drop so that is something that is really positive news that has been well below 10 percent all this week," said Governor Kemp.
Residents along with state and city officials gathered at Bubba’s Bistro to welcome the Governor to Richmond Hill.
The Mayor says the city has not lost any restaurants during the pandemic.
Governor Kemp says even now, Bryan County and the rest of the coastal region continue to offer job opportunities.
“We’re are the best state in the country for business for the seventh year in a row. We continue to work on great economic projects.”
Governor Kemp says as COVID-19 numbers decrease, the public is gaining the confidence to come out and support businesses.
“I want to ask Georgians to continue to do for things for Fall; socially distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, follow the guidelines that we have. Let’s continue to drive these numbers down so we can continue to re-open our economy methodically as we’ve done for a long time now.”
The Governor also discussed the importance of voting in the general election and filling out the 2020 Census.
