Man scales Hinesville radio tower

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man scaled a radio tower in Hinesville on Monday.
According to Hinesville Police, officers responded to Rolland Street at around 6 a.m. to a man shouting for help.
The parking lot to the Bradwell Institute adjacent to the tower was closed off for several hours as first responders tried to talk him into coming down.
After about 2 p.m., the man climbed into the bucket of a ladder truck with two first responders and then lowered down.
He was taken to a medical facility.
*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.