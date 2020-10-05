Monday: Clouds hanging around with pleasant fall temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s partly cloudy and chilly inland this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-50s. It’s slightly milder along the coastline and across southern areas where temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s under clouds.
The chance of rain is very, very low this morning. Sprinkles are possible.
Clouds may erode a bit this afternoon, allowing temperatures to peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s in many spots. Most areas remain dry today, but showers and warmer weather are in the extended forecast. Clouds build back in this evening and will produce a few showers Tuesday; especially north of the Altamaha River.
A warmer, slightly drier, Wednesday and Thursday are expected before the remnants of what is forecast to become Hurricane Delta interact with an approaching cold front to increase our chance of rain late in the work-week and this weekend.
TROPICS -
We’re tracking Tropical Storm Gamma in the southern Gulf and Tropical Depression 26 in the western Caribbean this morning. Gamma is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche over the next few days and weaken before emerging into the central Gulf as a remnant low by Friday.
TD 26 is forecast to gradually strengthen; eventually becoming Tropical Storm, then Hurricane, Delta and impact the Gulf coast this weekend into early next week. Elsewhere, there are no other systems being monitored.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.