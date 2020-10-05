Monday last day to register to vote in Ga.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The November election is slowly approaching, which means Monday was the last day to register to vote in Georgia.
Bryan County Elections Supervisor says so far they have processed over 4,000 absentee ballot requests and have taken in over 900 ballots so far.
Even still, she wants people to know that ballot boxes are safe and secure and audited every day.
With the 2020 election being one of the highly anticipated elections thus far, many people still have concerns before they cast their ballot, with ballot security and even with COVID-19 still lingering.
“People are a little nervous with COVID and everything going on, they’re nervous about the absentee ballots which I don’t understand. It’s a very, very safe way to do this without having to go out, we have the ballot boxes out and everything gets logged in and counted daily. We have a lot of people wanting to do it in person still," said Bryan County Elections Supervisor Cindy Reynolds.
Reynolds says voting absentee is something they have strongly been advocating for. She says Bryan County has also seen an increase in the number of people who have registered to vote.
She says new voters have also helped those numbers spike.
“Just this election, 2020 primary, right now we’ve got 30,419 and we’re still adding this morning from our onlines and our DDS and everything. In 2016, it was 21,483, so you can just see the difference there. It’s 9,000. This was definitely expected the way Richmond Hill is growing, yes this was definitely expected.”
Early voting starts Monday, October 12. She says if you do want to vote in person, there will be enforcing a six feet distance between voters, and masks are highly encouraged.
Reynolds is asking for people to pack their patience because lines will be long.
