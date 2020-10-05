Savannah African Art Museum Accepting Submissions for Virtual Exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local museum wants to display your child’s art.
The Savannah African Art Museum is asking for submissions from students nationwide for an upcoming exhibit called “...And the Children Speak.” The museum will then display those pieces online in a virtual exhibit.
Education Coordinator Lisa Jackson says that 2020 has been challenging for everyone, including children, and she wanted to give them a place to work through some of these emotions.
“So I thought, you know, we just really need to have an avenue for the children to express themselves. Art is very helpful for people to have a way to express themselves, be it drawing, sculpture, dance.”
You can submit art to this gallery through November 30. The museum is accepting a wide range of art forms from sketches, to quilts, to written word and taped dance performances.
To submit an entry, email Lisa Jackson at ljackson@savannahafricanartmuseum.org . To learn more about entry requirements and restrictions, click here.
The museum will reopen to the public Wednesday after being closed in response to the pandemic.
Museum staff have made a few changes to keep everyone safe. That includes a mask requirement and limiting tour sizes to five people. The museum will reopen this Wednesday. Tours will be offered Wednesday through Saturdays from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Virtual tours and workshops will still be offered online as well.
